As Joe Biden arrives in Seoul on Friday for his first trip to South Korea as U.S. president, he’ll be forced to confront a daunting challenge that his administration has relegated to the policy backburner as it focuses on the bloody war in Ukraine: nuclear-armed North Korea.

Biden begins a five-day trip to Asia — his first to the region since taking office in January 2021 — with a three-day visit to South Korea for talks with new President Yoon Suk-yeol before heading to Tokyo for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida followed by a summit with “Quad” leaders there.