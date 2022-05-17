  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during a NATO summit in Brussels in June 2021. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during a NATO summit in Brussels in June 2021. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he won’t allow Sweden and Finland to join NATO because of their stances on Kurdish militants, throwing a wrench into plans to strengthen the western military alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a news conference in Ankara late Monday, Erdogan poured cold water on expectations that Turkish opposition to the enlargement plan could be easily resolved. The remarks were his clearest indication that he intends to block membership for the two countries, or at least extract concessions for it, since they announced their intentions to join over the weekend.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , ,