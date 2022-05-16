South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol indicated his new government will take part in a regional economic group Joe Biden is expected to soon unveil, in a show of support for the U.S. president days before he arrives in Seoul for talks.
Yoon, who took office on May 10, told parliament Monday he wanted to discuss with Biden when they meet later this week how his government can contribute to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The pact is supposed to help in coordination of regional supply chains, infrastructure and other areas.
