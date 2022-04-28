U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea in May for bilateral summits with the nations’ leaders, the White House has said.

The visit to the region, aimed at showcasing the administration’s “rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” is set to take place between May 20 and May 24, the White House said in statement on Wednesday.

The Japan stop will include a meeting of leaders of “the Quad” grouping that also includes India and Australia.

In Seoul, Biden will meet newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol, the conservative political newcomer who will take office on May 10. The Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday that Biden will hold a summit with Yoon on May 21, with the U.S. leader remaining in the country until the following day.

Officials in Japan have not confirmed details about Biden’s planned summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida or the meeting of the Quad leaders.

During the bilateral summits, “the leaders will discuss opportunities to deepen our vital security relationships, enhance economic ties, and expand our close cooperation to deliver practical results,” the White House said.

The trip’s announcement comes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising tensions with China and an increase in missile testing by nuclear-armed North Korea.

It also comes as Japan weighs dramatic shifts in its security posture, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party proposing a doubling in defense spending and changes to long-standing defense-oriented polices.