  • A satellite image shows an overview of a 50 megawatt reactor and new excavation activity at the Yongbon nuclear complex in Yongbyon, North Korea, on May 7. | 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / VIA REUTERS
    A satellite image shows an overview of a 50 megawatt reactor and new excavation activity at the Yongbon nuclear complex in Yongbyon, North Korea, on May 7. | 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un faces down a potential existential crisis for his regime amid a large COVID-19 outbreak, he also appears to be doubling down on expanding his nuclear weapons program.

New satellite imagery has indicated that the isolated North has resumed construction at a long-dormant nuclear reactor at its Yongbyon complex, analysts said in a new report released Friday.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,