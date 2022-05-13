  • Toshiba said Friday it has been approached by 10 potential investors as it explores strategic options including potential deals to go private. | REUTERS
Toshiba Corp. said Friday it has received interest from 10 potential investors after it solicited buyout offers.

It also announced a special dividend of ¥160 per share, worth some ¥70.2 billion ($545 million), in an apparent effort to placate activist shareholders it has long been at odds with.

