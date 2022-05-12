The Japanese Trade Union Confederation — better known as Rengo — has a long history of backing opposition parties. So as the country prepares for the summer Upper House election, it came as a shock to many observers when the head of Rengo, Tomoko Yoshino, attended a meeting with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in April to discuss labor issues.

The meeting added fuel to a fire that started in January, when Rengo leaders said the organization would not specify which political party or parties it would back in the election, even though two of the main opposition parties, the Constitutional Democratic Party and the Democratic Party for the People, are heavily reliant on votes from Rengo’s membership. Rengo has also said it will not back any candidates affiliated with the Japanese Communist Party.