    Brian Armstrong, chief executive officer of Coinbase Global Inc., speaks at a company event in Bengaluru, India, on April 7. | BLOOMBERG
It’s been a long few weeks since the cryptocurrency crowd was partying in Miami.

Coinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13.7 billion as recently as November and about $8 billion at the end of March. That’s now just $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after a selloff in digital currencies from Bitcoin to Ether triggered a precipitous decline in the market value of Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

