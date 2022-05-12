It’s been a long few weeks since the cryptocurrency crowd was partying in Miami.

Coinbase Global Inc. founder Brian Armstrong had a personal fortune of $13.7 billion as recently as November and about $8 billion at the end of March. That’s now just $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after a selloff in digital currencies from Bitcoin to Ether triggered a precipitous decline in the market value of Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.