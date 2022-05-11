  • Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. | STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / VIA REUTERS
    Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday. | STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Sergey Rylov heard the thud as a Russian missile was shot down on its way toward Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, a town on the Black Sea coast of Ukraine where he’s lived since fleeing the fighting in the east a month ago.

His immediate thought was that he’d be keeping his daughter home from kindergarten that day. His second? “The war’s coming here too.”

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,