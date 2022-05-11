Netflix could introduce its lower-priced ad-supported tier by the end of the year, a more accelerated timeline than originally indicated, the company told employees in a recent note.

In the note, Netflix executives said that they were aiming to introduce the ad tier in the final three months of the year, said two people who shared details of the communication, on the condition of anonymity to describe internal company discussions. The note also said that Netflix planned to begin cracking down on password sharing among its subscriber base around the same time, the people said.