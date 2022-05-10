  • Yoon Suk Yeol | POOL / GETTY IMAGES VIA BLOOMBERG
    Yoon Suk Yeol | POOL / GETTY IMAGES VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor who made his name taking down a president, must now show he can govern as one.

Yoon took office Tuesday as South Korea’s eighth elected president since full democracy in 1987, facing daunting challenges from a COVID-ravaged economy to increasing weapons tests by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The conservative must overcome a hostile legislature, a lack of diplomatic experience and historically low popularity for an incoming elected leader in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,