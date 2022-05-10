South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol, a former prosecutor who made his name taking down a president, must now show he can govern as one.
Yoon took office Tuesday as South Korea’s eighth elected president since full democracy in 1987, facing daunting challenges from a COVID-ravaged economy to increasing weapons tests by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The conservative must overcome a hostile legislature, a lack of diplomatic experience and historically low popularity for an incoming elected leader in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.
