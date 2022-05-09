As Yoon Suk-yeol takes office as South Korean president on Tuesday, he will be greeted with North Korea’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal as leader Kim Jong Un seeks to make up for Pyongyang’s military weaknesses against Washington and its Asian allies.

Amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States, Kim vowed in late April to bolster his country’s nuclear arsenal in both “quality and scale,” and expand it “at the fastest possible speed.” The warning, issued during a night-time military parade, came as Pyongyang seems to be taking a more aggressive nuclear posture that could potentially include pre-emptive nuclear strikes.

The growing tensions with North Korea are expected to top the agenda when Yoon meets U.S. President Joe Biden on May 21. Yoon, who is seeking to strengthen his country’s military alliance with Washington, has asked the U.S. to redeploy strategic assets to South Korea, as Pyongyang continues to advance its nuclear weapon and missile programs, despite UN Security Council sanctions and high-level diplomatic efforts. Biden will also visit Tokyo on his first trip to the region as president.

Nuclear weapons to offset weaknesses

The rapid pace of North Korea’s military modernization, and especially its development of various strategic and tactical systems, has raised concerns that Pyongyang could employ tactical nuclear weapons to offset its weaknesses against the superior conventional military capabilities of the United States and regional allies Japan and South Korea.

In fact, about a week before the latest parade, the Korean People’s Army’s (KPA) long-range artillery units tested a new short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) that North Korea claimed was designed to bolster the country’s “nuclear combat capabilities.”

Pyongyang seems to be particularly concerned about falling behind Seoul in the ongoing regional arms race. In recent years South Korea’s military has seen significant improvements in all areas of its conventional capabilities, including highly capable warships, aircraft, and land platforms, modern precision-guided weapons, and advanced air-defense systems. Seoul has also taken a lead in the development of unmanned platforms as well as space defense and electronic warfare systems.

Introducing nuclear-capable tactical weapons to overcome this gap would certainly lower the threshold for deploying such weapons on the Korean Peninsula.

“North Korea’s new tactical missiles spell implications for the immediate region. And given the timing of the missile’s unveiling – in the weeks leading up to the inauguration of the new Yoon administration – it appears the new ‘tactical guided weapon’ is intended to send a message to the new leadership in Seoul,” said Soo Kim, a policy analyst and Korea expert at the Washington-based Rand Corporation.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on March 10 | AFP-JIJI

These weapons could potentially be used for political coercion and to heighten tensions in Northeast Asia, all the while discouraging the regime’s opponents to retaliate or even intervene in a contingency.

Such growing capabilities also make it increasingly difficult to persuade North Korea to denuclearize. In fact, the country, which resumed long-range missile testing in March ending its almost five year, self-imposed moratorium, is believed to be restoring its nuclear test site at Punggye-ri to possibly conduct another nuclear test later this year.

Japan’s Defense Ministry has been stating since 2019 that Pyongyang has probably already acquired the capability to miniaturize a nuclear warhead to arm such missiles, and in January 2021, Kim said his country was also capable of “lightening and standardizing nuclear weapons to make them into tactical ones.”

North Korea is believed to continue producing fissile material (plutonium and highly enriched uranium) for weapons, but it is unclear just how much the country is making. Some experts estimate that the regime has produced enough fissile material for between 20 to 60 warheads, but Pyongyang may also decide to lower the size and weight of these warheads for deployment on smaller missiles.

Designed to evade air defenses

Many of North Korea’s recent missiles are believed to be “dual-use” systems, meaning that they can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads, said Richard Weitz, Director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the U.S.-based Hudson Institute. By arming these delivery systems with nuclear warheads, the regime can amplify their effect by increasing their physical-psychological impact and compensating for inaccuracies, air defenses and other degrading factors, he said.

Of particular concern is that the weapon tests conducted since 2019 suggest Pyongyang is continuing to build systems designed to evade regional ballistic missile defenses, which is why most of the technological advancements can be found in SRBMs, medium-range ballistic missiles and precision-guided multiple rocket launchers. These are weapons that pose the most acute near-term threats to neighboring countries.

According to an April report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service (CRS), advances in these systems demonstrate a shift toward solid-fuel propulsion, satellite guidance systems, improved in-flight maneuverability and a variety of mobile launch platforms. These features are meant to provide the projectiles with greater mobility and survivability as well as greater precision on target.

Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade in Pyongyang on April 25 | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

Given North Korea’s limited quantity of weapons, launchers and warheads, a key element of the country’s missile doctrine has been continued testing to develop, ensure and demonstrate these features. Pyongyang has been testing these mobile systems from different parts of the country, thus compounding the challenge of tracking and determining their location.

The recent advances appear to be aimed at “developing capabilities to defeat or degrade the effectiveness of missile defenses deployed in the region: Patriot, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD),” said the authors of the CRS report, adding that Pyongyang could carry over such technologies to larger, more potent systems such as the Hwasong intermediate-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The hypersonic threat

North Korea has referred to two of its latest weapons as “hypersonic,” a designation the defense ministries in both Seoul and Tokyo have thus far refrained from using. South Korea has stated that it can intercept the weapons as recently tested by Pyongyang, but it is unclear whether North Korea has fully completed development.

According to Weitz, an advanced hypersonic missile could hold South Korean and U.S. assets at risk in novel ways, which could change when and how the North may launch strikes. Such weapons could better circumvent present-day missile defenses due to their combination of sustained rapid speed, increased maneuverability, and non-traditional flight paths.

For example, they could fly below the engagement range of the THAAD systems in South Korea, which are designed to intercept missiles at higher altitudes, but above the optimal range for lower-range interceptors such as the U.S. Patriot or the Korea Air and Missile Defense system. Their wing design would also enable greater lateral and vertical maneuvers along a shallower trajectory than traditional missiles flying more parabolic paths. In addition, their high speed would confront the defender with a shorter response time compared with the opportunities to defend against slower flying non-hypersonic missiles, said Weitz.

The North would likely employ its hypersonic systems to quickly attack time-sensitive, mobile, and other high-priority command, control, logistical and transportation targets.

“By removing critical systems from the battlefield, such as forward-based strike weapons and missile defenses, North Korean hypersonic systems could facilitate follow-on attacks using the more numerous, non-hypersonic SRBMs and other weapons against air and sea bases, logistical hubs, and U.S. forward-operating forces,” Weitz said.

A news broadcast shown at a station in Seoul on Wednesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. | AFP-JIJI

In this context, a saturation attack using SRBMs would be appealing for North Korea because it could quantitatively stress available missile interceptors and assure damage against high-priority targets, said Ankit Panda, the Stanton senior fellow in the nuclear policy program at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Panda pointed out that while some of North Korea’s shorter-range missile systems would technically be capable of reaching Japan, they would likely be used for “on-Peninsula” fighting. However, Pyongyang also has a growing number of medium-range weapons that could reach most of Japan, including U.S. forward-based forces there.

Enhancing air defenses

Pyongyang’s advances in missile technology have prompted both Japan and South Korea to increase defense spending and invest more in bolstering their air defenses and developing other systems to counter the missile threat.

For instance, South Korea is planning to reorganize the country’s air defense units, expand their role and capabilities, and acquire more US-made THAAD batteries as well as additional locally developed air-defense systems.

Seoul, which is working on several new strike capabilities to take out critical North Korean targets, will also develop a long-range, ship-borne, air-defense system for deployment on the navy’s next-generation KDDX destroyers. The South Korean Navy will also equip some of its destroyers with SM-3 and the SM-6 ballistic missile interceptors.

South Korea is also known to be working on the land-based, long-range L-SAM as well as the low-altitude LAMD air-defense systems, the latter of which is designed to intercept long-range artillery rounds in a manner similar to Israel’s Iron Dome. Both systems are key components of the Korea Air and Missile Defense.

As for Japan, the Defense Ministry is advancing the country’s integrated air- and missile-defense (IAMD) capabilities through the combined use of Aegis-equipped warships, early-warning aircraft, radars, and other equipment, including more PAC-3 MSE and Type 03 ground-launched air-defense missiles.

A photo released on April 17 shows the the test-fire of a new-type of tactical guided weapon in North Korea. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

Japan was planning to operate two Aegis Ashore BMD sites, but the ministry canceled the deployment in June 2020, citing concerns about where the rocket booster for the interceptor missile could fall. Instead, Japan now aims to deploy two Aegis-equipped vessels featuring the latest interceptor missiles and a highly capable radar system.

It remains unclear, however, whether these countries will have enough capable interceptors – which are much more expensive to develop and produce than North Korea’s SRBMs – to counter a possible saturation attack by Pyongyang. This is why there is also growing debate in Tokyo about how best to counter a possible North Korean attack, with some arguing that Japan also needs to consider a direct counterattack against North Korean missile bases and launchers, possibly even before launch: a controversial move considering Japan’s pacifist constitution.

That said, both South Korea and Japan would receive BMD and other military support from U.S. forces in the region, and possibly also from other defense partners, in case of a conflict.

Maintaining a delicate balance

Despite the advances seen on both sides, the primary strategic value of these arms is the continuation of a credible deterrent, observers say.

“North Korea may possess the necessary capabilities to attack South Korean, Japanese, and U.S. regional targets, but it does not follow that there is a plausible strategic gain to be made by doing so, given the likelihood of an overwhelming response to any such attack,” said Mark Cazalet, senior analyst for air defense at Janes.

The arms race is primarily problematic due to its potential to cause unwanted escalation by upsetting the strategic balance. Strategically, systems such as Aegis, THAAD, and Patriot are intended to ensure that sufficient critical military assets or population centers can survive an initial strike, or at the very least substantially reduce the effectiveness of a potential attack.

That said, given North Korea’s limited air and missile defenses, South Korea’s development and deployment of defensive capabilities arguably has greater potential to disrupt the strategic balance than the North’s offensive developments.

“When two sides possess a credible offensive capability to inflict unacceptable losses on one another, a strategic stalemate is encouraged. However, defensive capabilities have the potential to negate at least some of an opponent’s power to inflict losses. This, if developed sufficiently, may remove some of the disincentive to war for the side possessing such defenses,” Cazalet said.

Pyongyang’s particular emphasis on developing offensive weapons demonstrates its intent to first and foremost maintain a credible strike capability, and in doing so, maintain the strategic balance. However, if the capability to inflict damage is perceived as being under threat, the delicate strategic balance becomes at risk of destabilizing, with potentially tragic unintended consequences, he warned.