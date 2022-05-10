MANILA – Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was 28 years old when a helicopter whisked his family from the Philippines' presidential palace as millions of protesters demanded the ouster of his dictator father in a historic "people power" revolution.
Just over 36 years later, the son is celebrating a landslide victory in a presidential election, an extraordinary comeback for a family once best known for widespread human rights abuses and the plunder of an estimated $10 billion.
