Local rail lines are in a dire situation. Passenger numbers had already been on the decline due to depopulation and a shift toward car use over the years, but the coronavirus pandemic has led to a further plunge and triggered a wave of changes to unprofitable lines.

On April 6, the first day of the new term at Saijo Shisui High School, 17-year-old Tasuku Nakakura got out of a car at 7:35 a.m. in front of the empty Taka Station on the Geibi Line in Shobara, Hiroshima Prefecture, and went through the unmanned station building to the platform. Five minutes later, he boarded a one-car train.

As usual, the train was near-deserted with only nine passengers on board, including two of his classmates. After about 15 minutes, he got off the train two stops away at Bingo-Saijo Station and walked to school from there.

“I wonder if it will disappear someday,” Nakakura said, worrying about the future of the Geibi Line.

In mountainous areas such as Shobara, it has become the norm for each adult to own a car, rather than having one per family. Some local lines are crowded in the mornings and evenings with commuting high school students, but even this role has diminished on the section that Nakakura rides.

Local line review

West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) President Kazuaki Hasegawa has embarked on a mission to re-evaluate such local lines, announcing on various occasions since January that he intends to review lines with an average daily passenger volume, or transport density, of less than 2,000 people per kilometer. On April 11, he announced for the first time the balance sheets for 30 sections on 17 lines, including the Geibi Line.

The balance sheet for the section between Bingo-Ochiai and Bingo-Shobara, which includes the two stations Nakakura uses, was ¥260 million in the red. The transport density in that section was 725 passengers in 1987 when JR West was founded, but it has now dropped to just over 60. JR West has said such a fall won’t immediately lead to the abolition of the line, but the company has made clear that it will hold consultations with local municipalities on cost-sharing.

Behind this sudden move is a change in the business environment. As the number of passengers has plummeted due to the pandemic, JR West is projecting red ink for the second year in a row. The “internal subsidy” system, under which profits from shinkansen and other lines in the Kyoto-Osaka-Kobe area are used to cover deficits on local lines, is collapsing.

Although JR became a private company through the privatization of Japan National Railways, it still bears a heavy responsibility as a public transportation provider. JR took over assets such as rail lines, while the state assumed much of the long-term debt, and it still provides ample benefits in various ways.

Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki has complained that the assumption of privatization was that JR would be able to secure sufficient total revenue by having profitable lines cover for the loss-making ones. “We are not going to let them eliminate local lines just because their deficits have increased,” he said.

JR, however, is not backing down.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is also making moves of its own. It launched an expert panel to study regional railroads and held its first meeting in February.

Yoshiro Taguchi, chief of the ministry’s railway business division, explained in the meeting that in 1987, when the six Japan Railways group companies were established, lines with a transport density of less than 2,000 accounted for 16% of all lines, but the figure rose to 39% in the fiscal year beginning April 2020.

Taguchi said the purpose of the panel’s discussions is not to keep the current railway network unchanged 20 or 30 years from now. “There are some lines that would be more convenient for passengers if they were switched to a different use,” he said, urging the panel to come up with a proposal in around July.

JR West Vice President Shoji Kurasaka also attended the meeting and said, “The internal subsidy system is no longer viable. We don’t have much time left.”

In the discussion among the five panel members, some expressed opinions in line with Taguchi’s comments, saying there needs to be a distinction between the lines that should be preserved and those that should not.

A senior Hiroshima prefectural official suspects JR is making a considerable push to have the ministry act, as they seem to be taking a joint stance.

Satoshi Fukuoka, mayor of Miyoshi in Hiroshima Prefecture and chairman of a council of four cities along the Geibi Line, has a growing sense of crisis. “Local train lines have become an urgent issue for the entire nation. Talks are proceeding at an unprecedented speed.”

Saving local lines after disasters

Akihiro Nishihiro, 75, who lives near Shirakiyama Station on the Geibi Line, recalls the inconvenience four years ago when the station was closed after heavy rain.

On the night of July 6, 2018, when torrential rain hit western Japan, Nishihiro, who was the head of a community association, called out to his neighbors and evacuated to a local community center. At around 8 p.m., a rumbling sound echoed through the area. He thought it was thunder, but when he checked the next day, he found that the nearby No. 1 Misaki River Bridge on the Geibi Line had collapsed and been washed away.

The No. 1 Misaki River Bridge on the Geibi Line collapsed in July 2018 after torrential rain hit western Japan. | CHUGOKU SHIMBUN

Subsequently, the 4.5-kilometer section of line between Karuga and Nakamita, which includes Shirakiyama Station, was closed for a year and three months.

“Until then, I took it for granted, but I felt so grateful for it after it went out of service,” Nishihiro said.

While the section was closed, Nishihiro walked one stop and used the Geibi Line from a station where trains were running. The number of cars increased, and neighborhood roads became crowded. When the reconstruction was completed and service resumed in October 2019, he rejoiced with his neighbors, saying, “The Geibi Line must be here.”

According to the Hiroshima branch of JR West, the total cost of restoring the bridge was ¥1.26 billion. Of that amount, JR West paid ¥386 million for the repair of the bridge, and Hiroshima Prefecture paid ¥876 million for river repairs and other work.

Meanwhile, other sections of local train lines across Japan have been closed after natural disasters, including the Kesennuma Line in Miyagi Prefecture and the Ofunato Line in Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, which suffered tsunami damage in the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. As the number of passengers had already been declining on the two lines, East Japan Railway Co. gave up on restoring the damaged sections and converted the railroad tracks for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services.

Hokkaido Railway Co.’s loss-making Hidaka Line was also abolished after suffering damage from high waves in 2015 and has since been converted to bus services.

In 2017, some sections of Kyushu Railway Co.’s Hita-Hikosan Line were suspended after suffering damage from torrential rain. The town of Soeda and the village of Toho in Fukuoka Prefecture, as well as the city of Hita in Oita Prefecture, requested restoration of the line, but JR Kyushu demanded a total of ¥160 million a year from the three municipalities, saying that even if the line was restored, an annual deficit of ¥260 million was expected.

Toho village was willing to make a financial contribution, but the other two municipalities did not accept the request. In 2020, a decision was made to switch the line to a BRT service. Hiroaki Shibuya, 72, a former Toho mayor who was in charge of negotiations at the time, said, “JR was determined to abolish the unprofitable line. We cannot win without the solidarity of the mayors involved.”

Perhaps because of climate change, heavy rain disasters occur in many areas of the nation almost every year. Multiple JR lines run along coastlines or near mountains, where the risk of disaster is high.

Hirokazu Kato, a professor of public transportation policy at Nagoya University’s Graduate School of Engineering, points out that “JR wants to abolish heavily unprofitable lines if a major disaster strikes.”

Kato says if municipalities really want to save their local lines, residents should take the initiative in using the lines, and local governments should be actively involved in taking disaster prevention steps.

In the aftermath of the 2018 torrential rain that damaged the Geibi Line and other lines in Hiroshima Prefecture, JR West restored all of them. However, the business environment has changed drastically since the pandemic hit in 2020.

According to the balance sheets of loss-making lines announced by JR West, five sections on the Geibi Line, including the one with the No. 1 Misaki River Bridge, were on average in the red by a total of ¥2.3 billion between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2019.

An official of a local government along the Geibi Line worries that the harsh business conditions may further cloud the future of the local line.

“Disasters can happen at any time. If something like the West Japan torrential rain happened again, I wonder if the rail line can be saved,” the official said.

This section features topics and issues covered by the Chugoku Shimbun, the largest newspaper in the Chugoku region. The original articles were published April 15 and April 16.