100 YEARS AGO

Tuesday, May 16, 1922

First public women’s political gathering held under new law

Following the announcement that the law passed by the last session of the Imperial Diet giving Japanese women the privilege of attending political meetings, a law promulgated May 10, a thousand or more women attended and participated in the first public women’s political meeting ever held in Tokyo at the Central Buddhist Hall, Kanda, yesterday afternoon. The meeting was held under the auspices of the New Women’s Association of Tokyo.

From the start, the feminine speakers were continually interrupted by men in the audience, men who belong to the more radical Socialist and anarchist elements it was said, who wished thus to impress the women with the non-importance of political as compared with “direct” action. “Speak louder! Get another speaker! You’re all wrong! Don’t smile!” These were a few of the admonitions and comments hurled in a loud tone by men from various parts of the hall.

There were partisans for the women, however, and the shouts came back promptly from other masculine throats: “Shut up, fool! You couldn’t do any better! Have sympathy, don’t you see it’s a woman talking.” Sometimes controversies developed in this way in the audience to such an extent that the slight voice of the feminine speaker was drowned and she had to cease until the argument was won by one or another of the bearded opponents in the hall. Several times a man from the audience mounted the platform and told the noisy interrupters what he thought of them, all of which was received good-humoredly.

1922 | THE JAPAN TIMES

75 YEARS AGO

Sunday, May 4,1947

Japan hails new Constitution; ruler accorded huge ovation

Several thousand Japanese welcomed the new Constitution in the chilling rain by affectionately mobbing the Emperor while a band played “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Appearing for less than three minutes, the Ruler stole the show at the formal ceremonies to inaugurate the new Constitution which relegates him to a position as “symbol of the State.”

As he left the official stand at the Imperial plaza and entered his maroon car the few hundred yard ride to his palace, thousands broke loose from the restraining ropes and encircled his car with shouts of “Banzai.” The sedan ploughed through the solid wall of the people, entered the Sakashita gate of the palace, then stopped for a moment on an inner bridge in the full view of the crowd for a final ovation.

All the while a Japanese brass band — apparently following the formal program — continued with the famed American march.

The Emperor reached the speakers platform facing the standing subject at 11 a.m. Solemnly, he walked to the front of the platform. For a moment, the Emperor and the subjects stood facing each other in mutual silence.

Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida then stepped to the microphone and proposed three “Banzai!” for the Emperor — a customary salutation. A roar echoed from the estimated 5,000 persons who raised both hands skyward while shouting.

1947 | THE JAPAN TIMES

50 YEARS AGO

Monday, May 15, 1972

Okinawa reunited with Japan

Okinawa, the island chain of a million people that the U.S. has ruled for the past 27 years, was reunited with Japan at midnight Sunday, clearing the way for the official reversion ceremonies today in Tokyo and Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

But the stamp left by so many years of American rule will remain, as the U.S. forces in Okinawa are continuing their activities, though under the new restrictions imposed by the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty.

The anxiety of Okinawans over the future of their islands lingers on although Okinawa now stands on the threshold of a new era that promises closer integration with the Japanese mainland.

The continued U.S. military presence on Okinawa and the shift to an economy in which the yen, instead of the dollar, will be the medium of exchange are some of the acute problems facing the people of Okinawa.

Fears of the possible storage of nuclear weapons in Okinawa strengthened by the nation’s “nuclear allergy,” still remain despite U.S. Government assurances to the contrary.

The Government, in an all-out effort to develop these subtropical islands in the western Pacific into an “affluent prefecture,” is resolved to provide generous assistance to Okinawa.

However, with bases still playing a major role in the Okinawan economy, observers believe that the road to economic development in the islands will not be smooth.

The reversion of Okinawa, the biggest political achievement of Prime Minister Eisaku Sato during more than seven years that he has been in power, also marks the end of an era in the nation’s postwar politics.

1972 | THE JAPAN TIMES

25 YEARS AGO

Friday, May 9, 1997

Ainu cultural law is enacted

A new law to preserve Ainu culture and guarantee the human rights of Hokkaido’s indigenous people took effect Thursday with passage by the Lower House.

The law, approved by the Upper House last month, is the nation’s first legislation acknowledging the existence of an ethnic minority.

Although the law does not designate the Ainu people as an indigenous ethnic group, a resolution paired with it does.

Debate over whether the law should state that Ainu are indigenous attracted government concern that such a description could raise questions over aboriginal rights, including rights to land and natural resources.

The legislation replaces the controversial 1899 Hokkaido Former Aborigine Protection Law, which aimed to assimilate the Ainu through farming and Japanese education.

The 15,000-member Ainu Association of Hokkaido, which has long criticized the 1899 law for depriving their people of their land and destroying their culture and traditions, proposed a bill in 1984 to recognize their right to self-determination and to set up a fund to build self-reliance.

The new law, while being quite different from that proposed by the group, “is significant in that the Ainu have been recognized as an ethnic group under law,” Hiro Sasamura, the association’s chief, said.

1997 | THE JAPAN TIMES

