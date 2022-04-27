Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. will raise prices for its Super Dry beer and other beverages for the first time in years, joining Lawson Inc., McDonald’s Holdings Company (Japan) Ltd. and other companies facing rising costs for ingredients, packaging and transport.

The price hike, which includes kegs, Yoichi whiskys and other beverages, will take effect for shipments from Oct. 1, the Tokyo-based brewer said in a statement Tuesday. Retail prices will increase 6% to 10%, a company spokesman said.

Although consumers in rich economies across the world have been experiencing the impact of inflation for more than a year, shoppers in Japan have been accustomed to flat prices, and even deflation, for the better part of three decades. Energy costs are also on the rise, and the recent weakness of the yen is also pushing up costs for imported goods, contributing to price hikes.

“We expect that the various costs associated with production and logistics will continue to rise, and it will be difficult to offset these increases,” Asahi said. The brewer last raised canned beer prices in 2008, while bottles and kegs became more expensive in 2018.

Earlier this month, convenience store operator Lawson said it will raise the price of its popular Karaage-Kun chicken nugget snack for the first time in 36 years, by 10% to ¥238 ($1.86). McDonald’s, which once slashed the price of a burger to as little as ¥59 in 2002, said in March that it will add ¥10 to ¥20 to prices of some products, citing higher costs for beef, wages and transport.

Asahi blamed rising costs for everything from ingredients including malt and corn to packaging materials such as aluminum and cardboard as well as transportation for its price hikes.

The government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, facing an Upper House election this summer, is preparing economic measures to cushion the impact of inflation on households and businesses.