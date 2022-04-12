Honda Motor Co. plans to spend ¥8 trillion ($64 billion) on research and development over the next 10 years as it aims to roll out more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030.

The targets, laid out at a company presentation Tuesday, mark a push by the automaker to ramp up in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles, where Japanese carmakers have risked falling behind new entrants such as Tesla Inc., as well as traditional European and U.S. rivals.

Honda also said it plans to produce some 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2030. The bulk of the investment would be in electrification and software technologies, Honda said.

It said it would spend some ¥43 billion on a demonstration line for the production of solid-state batteries, with the aim of starting that in Spring 2024.

Honda declared in June last year it would phase out sales of gasoline-powered cars completely by 2040, becoming Japan’s first automaker to publicly say so. In the months since, newly minted Chief Executive Officer Toshihiro Mibe has pushed to hasten the Tokyo-based company’s drive into the increasingly competitive electric segment.

Part of that offensive has involved doubling down on the world’s biggest EV market — China. In October, Honda announced plans to launch 10 EVs under its “e:N Series” within five years in the nation, with two of those models set to go on sale this year. Honda also pledged that all models it introduces in China after 2030 will be electric and announced plans for several dedicated EV production plants in the country.

Another Mibe push has been around changing Honda’s long-standing go-it-alone strategy when it comes to developing and selling EVs. Mibe hinted at as much in his first briefing after being promoted to the top role in February last year, saying as Honda pivots toward EVs, “time is of the essence and I would opt to use alliances and external insight to accelerate our shift.”

Last month, Honda announced it’s joining forces with tech giant Sony Group Corp. to develop EVs slated to go on sale starting in 2025. The two Japanese firms uphold that Honda’s manufacturing prowess coupled with Sony’s entertainment and sensor technologies will be a winning combo in the crowded field.

And earlier this month, Honda and General Motors Co. expanded their existing tie-up with plans to jointly develop affordable EVs in major global markets. The duo plan to introduce their first model — with a starting price below $30,000 — in North America in 2027.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Honda, which sources Ultium batteries from GM, said it is exploring the possibility of creating a joint venture with another company for battery production.