Municipalities must now make efforts to create individual evacuation plans for those in need of specific assistance following the May 2021 revision of the disaster countermeasures law.

A particularly urgent issue is for municipalities to come up with ways to support severely ill people undergoing treatment at home who use respirators and other medical devices.

The case of Shota Sato, 18, of Watari, Miyagi Prefecture, provides some insight into how municipalities can help.

Electricity indispensable

Sato, who graduated from a high school for students with special needs on March 1, lives in a rural area along the right bank of the Abukuma River. He has severe physical and mental disabilities and is surrounded by various medical devices including an intravenous drip equipment and an aspirator.

On a weekday afternoon in his bed, he was playing his favorite video game, in which he can travel around the country by train.

“Sometimes he presses the buttons of the controller with his cheeks,” his mother, Yoko, 51, said. “He may be feeling various places in his own way.”

Sato, who has a congenital incurable disease, was born three months prematurely, weighing just 751 grams. He was hospitalized for eight months before he was able to come home and has been in and out of the hospital ever since.

At the time of the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, he was hospitalized in Sendai due to aspiration pneumonia. His house just barely survived the tsunami, but a power outage lasted for 10 days.

Electricity is indispensable for Sato given his medical condition.

“Shota has difficulty regulating his body temperature, so he can’t tolerate the cold and he is also vulnerable to changes in his environment. If he had been home that day, he might not have survived,” his mother said.

Her husband usually works in Sendai and Yoko Sato wonders what will happen if another catastrophe strikes. For the past 11 years, she has lived in constant anxiety.

Individual plans

Sato’s condition worsened after the 2011 disaster and he now needs a respirator at night. Following the revision of the disaster countermeasures law last year, the town of Watari began making an individualized evacuation plan for Sato, the first such case for someone requiring medical care at home in the town.

The initial meeting to discuss the plan was held at the town hall in August last year, with participation from Sato’s mother and staff from the town’s welfare section, which is in charge of making the plan, and from its general affairs section, which is in charge of disaster prevention.

To convey the situation surrounding her son, Yoko prepared materials with photos and two sheets of paper filled with information. She wrote that her son was receiving nutrition through an intravenous drip into a large vein near his heart, that he needs about 50 pieces of medical equipment and supplies to take with him during an evacuation, and that there is a need to secure a power supply.

“In the event of flooding, the general rule is to ‘run if you have time,’ but in Shota’s case, it was obvious that his mother could not do it alone,” said Mitsunori Kuroda, head of the general affairs section. “The role of the disaster prevention staff is to face each person individually and think together what can be done,” Kuroda said. “I have renewed my commitment.”

In the second meeting held in October, the team learned that the prefectural health center had previously called to confirm the safety of residents in need of assistance when power was cut off by a typhoon.

When Naomi Tomita of the town’s welfare section asked about the health center’s support system, she was introduced to the “disaster response handbook” prepared by the Tohoku University Hospital and the prefectural government for creating evacuation plans for people with neurological intractable diseases.

The handbook included a list of necessary medical equipment and supplies, ways to secure emergency power, as well as action procedures in the event of a power outage. None of these were in the format for individual evacuation plans the town had prepared. “We were out in the dark, but we saw a way to start,” Tomita said.

Prior to the law revision, the preparation of individual evacuation plans was voluntary, and in some cases, they did not include the names and contact information of residents who would offer support in the event of emergencies.

Shota Sato smiles as his mother, Yoko Sato, talks to him at their home in Watari, Miyagi Prefecture. | KAHOKU SHIMPO

Under the revised law, individual evacuation plans would be made for people who need assistance, such as the elderly and people with disabilities or intractable diseases. The plans would specify where, how and with whom they would evacuate.

So far, the town has created individual plans for about 70% of the 510 residents subject to the program, but it has been slow in making plans for those who need medical care.

Discussion and reassurance

The third meeting for Sato’s evacuation plan was held on March 10 at his home, with his mother joined by the head of a local hospice for people with intractable diseases and severe disabilities and two officials from the town. The hospice is expected to be a temporary evacuation shelter for people like Sato in the event of a disaster.

The four used the disaster response handbook made by the Tohoku University Hospital and the prefectural government to specify what is needed for Sato’s evacuation. The handbook has 10 pages, on which details can be written down, such as the disaster risks at home, necessary medical equipment and medications in use.

The focus of the meeting was on what Yoko Sato and her son should do if the Abukuma River, about 3 kilometers from their home, faced an increased risk of flooding.

“We will stay on the second floor of our house as long as the blackout is not prolonged,” Yoko Sato said firmly. In principle, evacuating from home is the best course of action when flooding risks increase. However, her son’s medical requirements mean the family is under different circumstances than most.

The mother had been unsure whether she and her son should evacuate in a disaster if they have time. Now she says, “Even if we stay in our house and then get stuck due to flooding, the people at the town hall know that we are here. After repeated discussions, I feel more secure now.”

The question is what to do in the event of a prolonged power outage, as was the case during the Great East Japan Earthquake. Sato, who weighs 21 kilograms, and his medical devices such as a respirator and an aspirator would have to be carried to the first floor and moved to the evacuation center.

Yoko has asked her neighbors for help in the event of an emergency. However, she said, “The last time everyone saw Shota closely was when he was a baby,” she said. No one in the neighborhood knows him now.

Hiroshi Shirae, director of the hospice, suggested, “In the future, when he uses day care services, why don’t you have the local residents watch him come down from the second floor? By showing them, they might be able to visualize the support they can offer.”

When it comes to involving local communities for creating individual evacuation plans, the practice taken up by Beppu, Oita Prefecture, has been a point of reference for municipalities across the nation.

Under the so-called Beppu model, specialists and care managers who interact with people with disabilities evaluate their emergency preparedness and the support they need or can get from the community.

Then, coordination meetings are held among all parties involved to work on individual evacuation plans.

The meetings are arranged by an official in charge at the city hall, who is called an “inclusion manager,” and are joined by the recipients themselves, support specialists, local community associations and municipal officials. The plans are revised as needed through evacuation drills.

The program was initiated in the wake of a series of earthquakes in Beppu in 2007. Due to the poor environment of the evacuation centers, people with disabilities were unable to evacuate. Based on this experience, the city and organizations supporting such people started working together to create individual plans.

Connecting the parties involved

The Beppu model also has its challenges. Currently, there is only one inclusion manager, Junko Murano, a specialist in disaster prevention at the city’s crisis management section.

“Disaster prevention must be handled by the local communities,” Murano says, adding that each community support center needs to have an inclusion manager like herself to connect the people involved.

“When we have a disaster, everyone will be in trouble,” she said. “Those who can reach out to the people with disabilities are the ones who are in contact with them on a regular basis. Making individual evacuation plans is the process of rebuilding a community where people help each other.”

The evacuation plan for Sato will be completed soon, but building a relationship between the Sato family and their neighbors is just starting to take shape.

This section features topics and issues from the Tohoku region covered by Kahoku Shimpo, the largest newspaper in Tohoku. The original articles were published March 15 and March 16.