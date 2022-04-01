The Dubai Expo closed Thursday, ending a six-month run that brought more than 23 million visitors to an event that had been postponed by one year due to the pandemic.

With the next expo slated to take place in Osaka in 2025, Japanese organizers have just three years, instead of the usual four, to finalize preparations. They need to not only convince countries to participate but also commit to a large expo presence at a time when many are focused on recovering from the pandemic and worried about the political and economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has already committed to attending the Osaka Expo — formally known as the Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025 — while Ukraine has yet to formally agree to be there. Japan now faces the question of whether it should expel Russia from the expo over the invasion and what kind of assistance it might provide to Ukraine to ensure it attends.

At a news conference in Dubai on Wednesday, expo minister Kenji Wakamiya said that the government will make a decision regarding Russia’s participation after consulting with other countries and international organizations.

"I realize that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a clear violation of international law. We want to take firm action in solidarity with the international community,” Wakamiya said.

On Thursday, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura and Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui, who also head the national political party Nippon Ishin no Kai, paid a visit to the Ukraine pavilion. In a meeting with Ivan Sydorenko, the pavilion's director, the two pledged support for a Ukraine pavilion at the 2025 Expo. Sydorenko, citing the current situation, said it was too difficult to commit to attending anytime soon.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura visits the Japan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo on Tuesday. | KYODO

With the Dubai event over, the Japanese government is racing to meet its goal of having 150 countries and 25 international organizations attend the 2025 Expo. As of March 11, only 87 countries and six international organizations had officially announced their participation.

“The Osaka Expo is now ready to begin in earnest and we want to accelerate expo preparations,” Yoshimura said Thursday after the closing ceremony in Dubai.

The 2025 Expo will kick off on April 13, 2025, and the schedule until then is quite tight. Participants are supposed to submit their pavilion designs and basic exhibition plans to the government by the end of March 2023, which will be followed by the pavilion's construction on the expo site of Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

The one-year delay to the Dubai Expo means that only now will many countries begin serious discussions about their 2025 Expo plans, with the uncertainties surrounding the global economy due to the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine possibly further delaying progress.

For its part, Japan is expected to feature technologies to reduce carbon dioxide and meet the country’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 at its pavilion.

The Dubai Expo almost met its original goal of 25 million visitors, and the Osaka Expo is predicted to draw 28.2 million visitors, including 3.5 million from abroad. That prediction, however, was made in 2018, when Osaka won the right to host the expo.