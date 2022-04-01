Japan’s stock market will start a new chapter on Monday when Japan Exchange Group Inc. rolls out the restructuring of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

By consolidating the current four market segments into three, the TSE aims to clarify the role of each market tier and lure in more investors, thereby revving up a market that has underperformed compared with overseas rivals.

Experts and investors, however, have already voiced frustration with TSE’s move, saying it’s a toothless reform loaded with issues.

The current TSE market structure consists of the First Section, the Second Section, Mothers and Jasdaq. Starting Monday, that will become Prime, Standard and Growth.

The Prime market will be equivalent to the First Section, making it the most prestigious club, while the Standard will be more of a midtier market.

Mothers and Jasdaq have mainly been for startups and emerging companies to make their public debuts, but because the difference between these two has not been clear to investors, their roles will be unified in the Growth market.

With the restructuring, Japan Exchange Group (JPX) is seeking to encourage listed companies to improve their corporate value and attract more investors from around the world, thereby boosting the market’s presence globally.

The combined market capitalization of the TSE was ¥735 trillion as of December, exceeding that of the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. But it lags far behind the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Too many firms

One of the major issues with the TSE has been that too many companies are concentrated in the First Section.

As of Thursday, the TSE had 3,821 listed firms, with 2,176 listed on the First Section, while the Second Section only had 475 firms. The heavy concentration in the First Section has made the roles of the markets unclear to investors.

Experts and investors have charged that the First Section has many companies with mediocre capitalization and sluggish earnings, damping the overall performance of the First Section and damaging its reputation.

From investors’ point of view, when the market allows the presence of second-rate firms, it’s a huge problem, especially for those making passive investments based on indexes, said Chieko Matsuda, professor of corporate strategy at Tokyo Metropolitan University and an expert in business and finance strategy.

A lot of institutional investors rely on the Tokyo Stock Price Index, or Topix, which covers all First Section firms, but “frustration has been growing as to why they have to buy an index that includes many underperforming firms,” she said.

Part of the reason that the First Section has so many companies is because the TSE lowered the bar for firms moving up to the First Section from other segments.

Ordinarily, companies wishing to debut on the First Section are required to have at least a ¥25 billion market capitalization, but the standard for those already traded on the Second Section or Mothers wanting to move up was just ¥4 billion.

According to the Nikkei business daily, more than 70% of the roughly 460 firms that made their First Section debuts between 2011 to 2018 used this internal promotion method.

The business performance of those companies that slipped into the First Section because of the lower standard has tended to be poorer than other First Section firms, said Matsuda.

JPX admitted that the system was flawed and it abolished the internal promotion rule in November 2020.

Another factor is that companies were rarely pushed out of the market once they were listed. For instance, the TSE has required companies to have at least a ¥25 billion capitalization when they first make their First Section debut, but they have not been delisted as long as they maintain a ¥1 billion market capitalization.

Heavy concentration

Despite the new market structure, the number of firms in the top market will not be slimmed down by much, drawing criticism from experts and investors.

JPX has said that 1,839 First Section companies will be transferred to the Prime market.

Given that more than 80% of the First Section firms will remain in the Prime market, “(the restructuring) is not solving fundamental problems. In that sense, I think nobody is satisfied,” said Matsuda.

“In my opinion, probably only about 10% of the Prime market companies are really forward-looking, globally competitive.”

Among the 1,839 Prime firms, 295 companies do not actually meet the criteria, which include maintaining at least ¥10 billion in tradable market capitalization, with the proportion of such shares needing to be set at 35% or more.

But the TSE has offered an exemption to those firms, allowing them to cling to their Prime status by compiling and filing a plan on how they will meet the standards.

Since the TSE has not set a specific time frame for those firms to live up to the standards, experts have slammed the exchange for leaving a loophole.

Some firms have reported that it will take years to meet the criteria.

“It’s a shame that the TSE has accepted such insufficient plans,” said Matsuda.

JPX CEO Akira Kiyota has stressed that immediately reducing the number of companies in the top market is not a main objective.

“We are hoping that the new market structure will work as an incentive for companies to make continuous efforts to enhance their corporate value,” he said during a news conference Thursday.

Because First Section firms rarely got delisted, the previous market structure and system did not really prompt companies to get serious about improving their performance. But the rules to keep a position in the top market will be stricter.

The new criteria is much tougher compared with needing to have at least ¥1 billion in tradable shares to remain in the First Section.

Prime status

Traditionally, being a First Section-listed firm is a status that enhances a company’s image. Thus, many firms may fear that dropping out from the Prime market will hurt their reputation.

“This isn’t really visible in Tokyo, but being a First Section-listed company is a huge status in regional areas,” Matsuda said.

But such an attitude is quite outdated, and companies need to think carefully about whether being listed on the Prime market is really the right choice for them, she said.

Many of the 1,839 firms are mostly focused on domestic business, so being listed on the Prime market, which is supposed to be a place for global companies, may not work well with their business strategy.

Prime-listed firms will actually be required to meet tougher standards, such as having stricter corporate governance practices and more English information disclosure.

While most First Section firms have chosen to stick with the top market, 338 actually decided to transfer to the Standard market.

“I think those companies that moved to the Standard thought hard about the meaning of the listing to them. … I suppose giving some companies such an opportunity is one merit of the restructuring,” said Matsuda.

