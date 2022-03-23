Tokyo prosecutors plan to indict SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. for alleged market manipulation, according to the Nikkei newspaper, in what’s set to be a blow to one of Japan’s biggest brokerages and its second-largest megabank.

The prosecutors determined employees weren’t sufficiently supervised despite having conducted allegedly illegal trades repeatedly, the newspaper reported, citing several people that it didn’t identify.

The brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., the country’s No. 2 lender, is under investigation for alleged market manipulation.

Four employees have been detained in relation to allegedly using its proprietary trading desk to put in large buy orders for certain stocks before the market closes in Tokyo. The alleged aim was to prop up prices before the brokerage sold large chunks of those companies’ shares outside the open market for clients.

According to the prosecutors, such actions amount to market manipulation. The executives deny that they did anything wrong, according to local media reports.

An indictment against the company could prompt SMBC Nikko’s corporate clients to take more of their business elsewhere, ranging from bond and stock underwriting to merger advisory services, said Kengo Sakaguchi, a financial analyst at Japan Credit Rating Agency Ltd. “The impact would be unavoidable,” he said, adding that companies could otherwise draw questions from their own shareholders for continuing business with the brokerage.

It may also mean that Japan’s financial regulator would take a fresh look at the alleged market manipulation. The regulator’s probe would cover a broader set of topics, such as how SMBC Nikko’s internal controls functioned and how the firm allocated resources to risk management, according to an official at the Financial Services Agency.

After its own investigation, the agency would decide whether to issue an administrative punishment, which could be a business improvement order or other penalty, the person said.

Separately, the regulator would also examine how responsible SMBC Nikko parent SMFG is for the alleged breaches, another FSA official said. Both people asked not to be identified discussing individual cases.

Hokuto Sawada, a spokesman for SMBC Nikko, declined to comment on Tuesday. Calls made to the prosecutors’ office were unanswered after business hours. SMFG didn’t immediately comment when contacted Wednesday.

SMBC Nikko Chief Executive Officer Yuichiro Kondo has said authorities are also investigating other employees and that the firm would open its own internal probe into its trading practices.

The saga has rocked Japan’s financial industry and hurt the reputation and bottom line of SMBC Nikko. Major institutional investors and others have suspended business with the firm.

The four SMBC Nikko employees are the now former head of equity Trevor Hill, his deputy Alexandre Avakiants, former general manager of equity trading Makoto Yamada and former general manager of structured products Shinichiro Okazaki.

The four have told prosecutors their actions were normal business practice, according to local media reports.

An official at the Tokyo detention center in the city’s northeast suburbs said earlier this month that Hill and the others are barred from receiving visitors apart from their lawyers.

The arrests were a sudden escalation after the Financial Services Agency’s enforcement arm raided SMBC Nikko’s offices last June.

Some large institutional investors, including insurers, have suspended all transactions with the brokerage, according to people familiar with the matter.

An official at one of the investors, who asked not to be identified because the information is private, said his company stopped doing business with SMBC Nikko following a media report about a raid by the market watchdog in November.

Meanwhile, SMBC Nikko is also missing out on underwriting bond deals worth billions of dollars. Earlier this month, it was removed as an underwriter for a debut note sale by Osaka University.

It’s hard to foresee how long companies would stay away from SMBC Nikko, but it’s also “difficult to think that they would resume business before the company puts an appropriate structure in place” to prevent problems, Japan Credit Rating Agency’s Sakaguchi said.

SMFG shares rose 2.4% in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, while Japan’s benchmark Topix index climbed 2.1%.

RELATED Alleged stock manipulation at SMBC Nikko may have been organizational