The global rally in energy costs due to the war in Ukraine has prompted a small group of Japanese politicians to revisit an option that’s been a hot-button topic in the country over the past decade — boosting nuclear power generation.

A group of influential opposition lawmakers from Nippon Ishin no Kai, a conservative-leaning opposition party, is calling on the government to restart reactors sooner than planned to tackle rising energy costs and utility bills, NHK reported on Tuesday. The group is seeking to have the plants turned on as an emergency step, following the lead of a group of ruling Liberal Democratic Party party members that have decided to file a similar request, according to the report.

The move to turn back on reactors isn’t immediately on the table because utilities face multiple hurdles including securing a formal nod from the regulator on their safety as well as getting local governments to approve. The topic is particularly sensitive in Japan after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami resulted in the meltdown of three reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 plant, the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Eleven years after the accident, most of Japan’s 33 operable reactors are still dormant. A handful have been prevented from restarting because the Nuclear Regulation Authority has required all utilities to ensure the units can meet anti-terrorism safety standards before they can be turned on. Even the ones that are online face strong opposition from some local residents, who are turning to the courts with claims that the plants aren’t safe.

Resource-scant Japan, which imports a majority of fuel to generate electricity, has been under pressure to make sure its energy demands are met. Domestic power bills are expected to jump on the back of expensive fuel imports, stoking even further anxiety over consumer inflation fears.

The nation’s reliance on overseas markets has also made it more reticent than its global peers in severing ties with Russia — Japan has held onto its stakes in Sakhalin projects that are of strategic importance to the nation.

While Nippon Ishin only has 41 members in the Lower House of the parliament, it gained momentum in elections last fall by quadrupling the number of seats it has in the chamber, becoming the third-largest party.