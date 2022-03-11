Japan will begin discussions this month on whether a fourth shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is necessary as some countries start offering second booster doses to their most vulnerable people.

If fourth doses are administered six months after third shots, a second booster rollout could begin as early as this summer.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said Friday that Japan will make a decision based on scientific evidence and how other countries are responding.

“In considering a fourth vaccination, the health ministry will make sure there are enough vaccines. At this stage though, we will make our utmost efforts to allow those who want to receive booster shots to be able to get them as early as possible,” Goto said.

If Japan decides to offer a second booster shot, it has enough vaccines for the entire population from doses that were not used for the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations and third doses, according to a report in the Yomiuri daily on Friday.

In Japan, all those age 18 and older who are at least six months removed from their second shots are eligible for booster doses.

Shigeru Omi, chairman of the government’s COVID-19 subcommittee, said Friday that the government should start considering fourth shots and even additional doses given that the virus might mutate in the future.

“People’s immunity toward the virus may gradually wane after the third shot,” he said.

"People's immunity toward the virus may gradually wane after the third shot," he said.

Japan's rollout of third shots started in December with health care workers. As of Friday, 28.3% of the population has received a booster shot.

Israel started offering a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in December to high-risk populations — such as people age 60 and older, medical workers and people with suppressed immune systems — at least four months after they received a booster shot.

Chile, Sweden and Germany are also recommending a fourth dose for people at high risk of serious COVID-19 symptoms. In Asia, South Korea is recommending fourth doses for elderly people, people with underlying illnesses and health care workers.

