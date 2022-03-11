The U.S. is preparing new penalties against North Korea after determining that Kim Jong Un’s regime used a pair of recent missile launches to test systems for a new ICBM project under development.

The restrictions would aim to further block North Korea’s purchase of foreign technologies, a senior Biden Administration official told reporters Thursday, without providing more details.

The U.S. is also ordering intensified intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance collection activities in the Yellow Sea and is enhancing ballistic missile defense forces in the region following the assessment, according to the official.

The moves signal growing concern after U.S. intelligence determined that North Korean missile launches on Feb. 26 and March 4 were intended to test elements of the new ICBM system.

The U.S. “concluded that these launches involved a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile system that the DPRK is developing, which was originally unveiled during the Korean Workers Party parade on October 10, 2020,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement, using an acronym for North Korea.

“The purpose of these tests, which did not demonstrate ICBM range, was likely to evaluate this new system before conducting a test at full range in the future, potentially disguised as a space launch,” he added.

North Korea has long said it’s entitled under international law to have a civilian space program but the U.S. and others have accused Pyongyang of using a satellite program as a cover to bolster its ballistic missiles for the military.

A new friend in Asia

A functioning intercontinental ballistic missile platform could allow North Korea to strike the U.S. mainland with a nuclear warhead — a development that would significantly elevate the threat poised by Pyongyang. North Korea has ratcheted up weapons testing in recent months, with nine tests in 2022 alone, including the debut of a new type of hypersonic missile able to maneuver at high speeds.

The official disclosed the intelligence on a call with reporters on the condition of anonymity, and said the U.S. decided to reveal the assessment in hopes of galvanizing an international response and reducing the security risk to allies. That’s the same strategy the U.S. employed ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Seohae satellite launch site in North Korea on March 11. | KCNA VIA REUTERS

It’s not clear how much impact additional sanctions or restrictions on North Korea could have. The country is already among the world’s most sanctioned, yet has managed to continue showing progress with its missile and nuclear programs.

The launches in recent weeks did not demonstrate intercontinental capabilities and the official did not share technical details of how the U.S. determined that they were part of the ICBM development program. But the U.S. has shared some of the underlying intelligence with partners and the United Nations, the official said.

The revelation came after President Joe Biden spoke with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday to congratulate him on his electoral victory. The discussion included a commitment by the U.S. to “maintain close coordination on addressing the threats posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear and missile programs,” according to a White House statement.

Yoon has pledged a tougher stance on North Korea, following incumbent President Moon Jae-in’s attempt to pursue warmer diplomatic relations with the North, including helping broker summits between Kim and then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. official reiterated that Pyongyang has so far ignored Biden administration offers for talks around North Korea’s nuclear program. The official said Biden would only be willing to meet with Kim if an agreement was first reached through lower-level diplomacy.