European Union diplomats approved a plan to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that would freeze their overseas assets, according to two senior officials.
The asset freeze, which comes in addition to a broader package of sanctions that the EU approved early Friday, will not affect the ability of Putin or Lavrov to travel, the officials said, as the EU seeks to keep diplomatic avenues open.
The details of Putin’s wealth are something of a mystery. Officially, he owns hardly any assets. His annual income is about 10 million rubles ($120,850), and he owns three cars and an apartment, according to his latest financial disclosure.
