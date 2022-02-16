Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "all necessary measures” to get Hong Kong’s virus outbreak under control, an unusually direct intervention that leaves the city’s leaders even less room to deviate from China’s "COVID zero" policy.

The Chinese leader said Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s government should make stabilizing the COVID-19 situation its top priority, the state-run Wen Wei Po newspaper reported Wednesday, without saying where it got the information. The message came a day after Lam said she had no plans for a citywide lock down, while acknowledging the omicron outbreak had overwhelmed officials’ capacity to respond.

"The Hong Kong government must take up the main responsibility, to stabilize and control the pandemic as soon as possible as the current overriding priority, to mobilize every resource that can be mobilized, to take all necessary measures, to ensure the safety and health of all Hong Kong residents, to ensure the stability of Hong Kong’s society,” Xi said, according to Wen Wei Po. Xi ordered Vice Premier Han Zheng, who heads the Communist Party committee responsible for Hong Kong, to convey his instructions, the paper said.

The Wen Wei Po newspaper is controlled by the Chinese government via its local Liaison Office.

After successfully preventing any widespread outbreaks for roughly two years, Hong Kong is grappling with its worst daily COVID-19 caseloads of the entire pandemic. The rising cases, made even more dangerous by low vaccination rates among the elderly, are also challenging a strict COVID zero approach to eliminating the local spread of the virus that Hong Kong has borrowed from mainland China.

The situation has prompted near-daily policy shifts as the city’s authorities struggle to boost capacity for the meticulous contact-tracing, isolation and quarantine measures that so far have largely kept the city safe — even while leaving the once-proud financial hub more cut off from the world. On Saturday, a delegation of Hong Kong officials traveled to the adjacent mainland city of Shenzhen to seek Beijing’s help in managing the outbreak.

China’s leaders have taken an increasingly hands-on role in managing the affairs of the former British colony, after a wave of pro-democracy protests culminated in widespread unrest in 2019. Since then, Beijing has handed down a series of measures to bring Hong Kong under tighter control, enacting a sweeping national security law that carries sentences as long as life in prison and an election overhaul that has prevented most opposition activists from seeking office.