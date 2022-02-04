The government “will respond flexibly” regarding entry restrictions on foreign nationals aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections, Daishiro Yamagiwa, the minister in charge of the government’s pandemic response, said Friday, suggesting that the rules could be eased.

Asked during a Lower House committee session whether the government is considering allowing foreign people, including technical trainees, into the country, Yamagiwa said the government is already considering it, adding that the basic framework now in place will be maintained at least until the end of February — but there are ways to work around it.

Broadcaster TBS reported that the government will present a policy covering whether to ease the entry ban as early as next week.

On Thursday, Taro Kono, the former vaccine minister and a key official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said he hopes the nation’s strict border curbs, which are the toughest among the Group of Seven wealthy nations, can be eased from March.

With the borders shut for nearly two years, the lives of students, researchers and workers have been disrupted, prompting business leaders to warn about the possible economic impact, particularly amid a tight labor market.

Though briefly eased last year, the measures, which have massive support from the public, were tightened again from late November as the omicron variant surged, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aiming to retain them until the end of February.

“Let’s hope that quarantine will be lifted on March 1,” Kono, who was drafted in last year to run the vaccine program but now heads public relations for Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Reuters.

“It may not be, it may not happen that way, but it is important to be ready,” added Kono, who has taken to social media to criticize the policy, which lets in citizens and foreign residents but very few others.

Taro Kono, former vaccine minister, says he hopes Japan’s strict border curbs against coronavirus can be eased from March. | BLOOMBERG

Kono, a lawmaker often touted as a future prime minister, said he agreed with the principles behind the border policy when it began, but thinks the execution has been flawed.

“Why should we discriminate against foreigners? Omicron doesn’t know if (a person) is Japanese or American or Iranian,” he added.

“It doesn’t make any sense — economically, scientifically or whatever,” Kono said, adding that while it was OK to ask tourists to wait, those planning to spend longer periods, such as students or businessmen on postings, should be let in.

Kono criticized Japan’s lagging booster program in the face of rapidly-spreading omicron, which pushed nationwide infections to more than 90,000 on Wednesday, saying that more control for local governments was key.

Japan has fully vaccinated almost 80% of its population, but the booster program has covered just 4%, versus 27% in the United States, and more than half in South Korea and Singapore.

“This time, because I’m not there, the health ministry wants to control everything,” he said. “That’s a sure way to fail — and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

Although opinion polls have showed Kishida’s support slipping, and disapproval edging up over his handling of the coronavirus, Kono saw little political risk to him ahead of this summer’s crucial Upper House elections.

“I think with this omicron, by the end of March it will subside and hopefully we can kickstart the economy,” he added.

“And the election is July, so this shouldn’t pose much problem for us.”