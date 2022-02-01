Japan is preparing for a possible summit visit by U.S. President Joe Biden in the last half of May for discussions on regional security, China and North Korea, the Yomiuri daily reported Tuesday, citing multiple government sources.

The visit, which would be Biden’s first as president, would be timed to coordinate with a meeting in Japan of the leaders of Japan, India, Australia and the United States, “the Quad” security dialogue, it added.

The government’s top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, however, told a news conference that a specific date had yet been set for a visit.

Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida two weeks ago held their first extended talks since Kishida took office last year, agreeing to boost cooperation on pressing economic and security concerns, including China, North Korea’s missiles and Russia’s threat to Ukraine.

At the time, Biden accepted an invitation to visit Japan, indicating it would take place in late spring, a senior U.S. administration official said later.

The United States is looking into having Biden visit South Korea at the same time for talks with its new leader after current President Moon Jae-in’s term in office finishes at the start of May, the Yomiuri said.