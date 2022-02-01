The slow COVID-19 booster rollout in Japan is expected to accelerate in February, its third month, after the first two months ended with less than 4% of all residents in the country having received their third shot — less than a third of the government’s target.

The campaign has been slowed by initial plans to give booster shots after eight months rather than six, along with a seeming preference among people for the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. But local authorities are now rolling out mass vaccination centers to speed up the rollout, which began Dec. 1 with medical workers, and the government is encouraging so-called cross-vaccinations to get more needles in arms.

Nonetheless, the government has a long way to go to hit its own targets.

About 14.69 million people, the majority of them being health care workers and the elderly, were supposed to get their third shots by the end of January, but only about 4.48 million of them had received a booster by the end of the month, according to Cabinet Secretariat data. The government had distributed an estimated 32.5 million booster doses by the end of January, meaning that about 86% of them were unused.

Only 3.5% of all residents have received their third dose, leaving many people still in need of a booster.

The lackluster pace, the slowest among the 38 developed nations belonging to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, stems partly from the government’s initial plan to administer the shot at least eight months after the second jab, a decision driven by worries over supply shortages.

Faced with calls from some municipal governments to move the timeline forward amid consensus in the medical industry that the ideal interval is six months or even earlier, the government advanced the schedule in December and last month. The waiting period for health care workers and people age 65 and older became six months, and for members of the general public age 64 and younger it shifted to seven months.

A health care worker administers a Moderna COVID-19 booster shot at a mass vaccination site in Tokyo on Monday. | AP / VIA BLOOMBERG

Despite the lackluster rollout so far, there are signs that the pace is set to pick up. About 97.4% of the nation’s 1,741 local governments have reported that they expect to administer a booster shot to all eligible older residents by the end of February as planned.

To accelerate the rollout further, health minister Shigeyuki Goto said Tuesday that municipalities that have ample stockpiles can inoculate members of the general public after a six-month interval. He also said the government would ease a requirement for workplaces looking to carry out their own vaccination programs.

In the initial rollout, the government gave approval to firms, universities and other entities that planned to inoculate 1,000 or more people, but any organizations that plan to vaccinate at least 500 people will be approved for the booster, he told reporters.

The government plans to deliver a total of 95 million doses by early April, including 85 million to local municipalities and another 10 million to the workplace vaccination program — enough to inoculate about 95% of eligible residents. But municipal governments have been slow to keep up with the revised timeline policy and move forward their own schedules.

Shinjuku Ward in Tokyo, for example, started giving first doses to elderly people in mid-May last year and began administering the second dose last June. The ward initially planned to administer a booster from February, assuming an eight-month interval, but it subsequently moved forward the start date for third doses to Jan. 20 in line with the revised policy.

Shinjuku Ward says that it is accepting applications to move forward dates for those people who received appointments based on an eight-month interval.

“People age 65 and over can now get the booster after six months, and we have secured enough slots so we can deal with the change in the interval to six months,” said the head of the ward’s vaccine rollout. “But it is up to ward residents to decide whether to make the change, so we are informing them of this and recommending that they get it at an early date.”

The ward has set up more mass vaccination sites and expanded the number of days and operation hours to speed up the rollout.

A member of the public arrives for a COVID-19 booster shot at a mass vaccination site in Tokyo on Monday. | AP / VIA BLOOMBERG

Vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been authorized as booster shots for people age 18 and over who are at least six months removed from their initial doses. The government is recommending people receive a different shot for their third dose from the one they received in the initial round, with hospitals and mass vaccination sites set up by local municipalities using both vaccines for a booster. That differs from the initial rollout, in which Pfizer’s was mainly used.

A worry among policymakers is the strong preference for Pfizer’s vaccine shown among some people, which may further delay the already protracted rollout. Some municipalities have reported that mass vaccination sites using the Pfizer shot are nearly fully booked, while sites using Moderna’s shot have many vacant slots.

But experts have cautioned against such a preference, adding it is better for fully vaccinated individuals to get a booster shot as soon as possible, no matter which type, especially elderly people and others who have a higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms.

For the first two shots, the number of Pfizer doses outnumbered that of Moderna by a ratio of around 5 to 1, according to calculations based on Cabinet Secretariat data. But for the booster shot, the government will rely more on Moderna, with 58 million doses of that vaccine and 36.6 million Pfizer shots shipped by early April, according to a plan unveiled by the health ministry last month.

Experts say a booster remains crucial to helping prevent new infections and reducing severe disease and death, urging eligible residents to get third doses as soon as possible. It has already been more than a 10-month gap for some health care workers, who began to receive their initial doses in February last year. In addition, the interval for members of the general public who were vaccinated last June is already past six months.

The slow pace of the rollout comes as a particular source of concern for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has pledged to make efforts for a speedy rollout at a time when the highly contagious omicron variant has become the source of virtually all new infections in the country.