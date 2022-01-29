Tokyo and Washington are exploring the possibility of deploying U.S. military drones to a Maritime Self-Defense Force base in Kyushu — the first time American drones would be sent to an SDF base.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Friday that the government was considering the temporary deployment of U.S. Air Force MQ-9 unmanned surveillance aircraft to the MSDF's Kanoya Air Base in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Around seven MQ-9 drones would be deployed to the base, with about 100 U.S. personnel expected to operate and maintain the aircraft, according to media reports.

The move to deploy the drones would be "part of efforts to improve the alliance's surveillance capabilities," Kishi told a news conference.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to bolster Japan's alliance with the U.S. during a virtual summit earlier this month with U.S. President Joe Biden, and the deployment of U.S. drones to an SDF base could be part of that.

Ahead of the Biden-Kishida summit, the two countries' defense chiefs and top diplomats had agreed that the allies should increase the shared use of facilities.

Any deployment would be intended to keep a better watch over China's activities in the area, including around the Nansei Island chain in Japan's southwest.

Senior officials with the Defense Ministry's Kyushu bureau visited the Kanoya base on Thursday and explained the plan to city officials.

After explaining the plan to the city, Atsushi Endo, head of the local defense bureau's planning department said that the Kanoya base offered easy access to the Nansei chain, Jiji Press reported.

Kishi said Friday that the Japanese and U.S. governments hoped to conduct an on-site survey soon.

"We'll continue to carefully explain the plan and share the results of the survey with the local government at an appropriate time," he added.

But Ryuji Gohara, an official with the Kanoya mayor's office, said the city had told the Kyushu Defense Bureau that it was "regrettable" that it had first learned of the plan through the media, Jiji reported. Reports on the plan emerged earlier this week.

"We'll take action after carefully examining the plan," he was quoted as saying.

China has ramped-up its naval presence in the area close to the Nansei Islands and eastern Taiwan, the Financial Times reported Monday.

The paper said that China has established a constant naval presence in the area in recent months, a move viewed as a striking expansion of its maritime power in an area seen as a prime location for a potential Sino-U.S. clash if Beijing were to attack Taiwan — a conflict that Japan would almost certainly be dragged into.

The paper, citing unidentified officials from Taiwan, Japan and the U.S., said that the Chinese Navy has rotated destroyers and missile corvettes through the waters east and south of the southernmost tip of the Nansei Islands, which are also known as the Ryukyu chain, for at least six months.

Quoting one U.S. defense official, the report said the Chinese Navy now has a consistent presence of one warship in the area and that it was often accompanied by a second warship.