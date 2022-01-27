Okinawa was the first prefecture to get hit with the omicron wave and early signs indicate it may be the first one to emerge on the other side.

After a surge starting around New Year’s that brought the prefecture’s daily case count to a peak of nearly 2,000, new infections have steadily dropped in recent days.

Experts, however, are unsure of when the rest of Japan might follow suit and rising infections in elderly patients in Okinawa could portend an increase in serious cases.

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said Monday cases in the prefecture have passed their peak, thanks partly to the quasi-emergency measures that have been in place since Jan. 9. On Thursday, the southern prefecture reported 1,100 cases, down from 1,309 the week before. Highlighting that drop, the weekly rolling average of new cases in the prefecture from Jan. 19 to 25 was 80% of the average reported in the previous week.

But Okinawa is the only prefecture to see its case count fall so far. Nationwide, the rolling average between Jan. 19 to 25 was 221% of the total of the previous week.

“Infections are still spreading even after year-end and New Year’s holidays,” said Takaji Wakita, head of the health ministry’s coronavirus advisory panel, at a news conference on Wednesday night. “We still don't know when cases will start to drop.”

In some other countries, the number of cases per capita is about 10 times higher than in Japan, Wakita said, adding that cases may already be dropping in those nations because they’ve achieved herd immunity.

“But that is still not the case in Japan,” he said.

In Okinawa, the spread of COVID-19 is shifting from younger people to the elderly, which will likely mean an increase in the number of patients suffering from severe symptoms. Wakita warned that the same could happen in other parts of the country.

Tokyo’s Shinjuku district on Jan. 21. Tokyo logged a record 16,538 new cases Thursday, a fresh high for a third consecutive day. | AFP-JIJI

Another reason for concern is the emergence of the BA.2 sublineage of the omicron variant, which is different from the BA.1 omicron lineage that is dominant in Japan.

“The BA.2 sublineage has been detected in quarantine inspections (at airports) and other places in Japan,” Wakita said.

The World Health Organization has said that investigations into the characteristics of BA.2 should be prioritized separately from BA.1.

The effective reproduction number, or the average number of people infected by a single carrier, for BA.2 is 18% higher than that of BA.1, according to an analysis by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura and other experts.

The BA.1 lineage currently accounts for 98% of new cases globally, but in Denmark it has been pushed aside by BA.2, which became the dominant strain in the second week of January, Reuters reported Wednesday.

On Thursday, quasi-emergencies were expanded to 18 more prefectures, a day after nationwide cases reached a record 71,633, up from the 41,471 cases logged the previous Wednesday.

Tokyo logged a record 16,538 new cases Thursday, a high for a third consecutive day, as the weekly average rose 11,762 from 5,386.1 the week before. The occupancy rate of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients came to 44.4%. Gov. Yuriko Koike has said the capital would seek a full state of emergency if the bed occupancy rate exceeds 50%.

Other major centers logged large case counts, with Osaka Prefecture reporting 9,711 and eight deaths, its second straight day over 9,000 new infections, and Kanagawa Prefecture reporting a record 5,959 cases.

To prevent COVID-19 patients from flooding hospitals and clinics, Tokyo, Osaka and Kanagawa prefectures will start allowing younger, low-risk people who test positive for the virus using a kit they purchased to be isolated without a doctor’s diagnosis.

They are the first prefectures to introduce the system, which was announced by the health ministry earlier this week.

Information from Kyodo added