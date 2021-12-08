Amazon.com Inc. said it has resolved network device issues that led to a web services outage that disrupted a host of online services — from Disney and Netflix to Coinbase and Robinhood — and wreaked havoc on a massive package delivery operation.

“With the network device issues resolved, we are now working towards recovery of any impaired services,” Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing arm, said at 7:35 Eastern time on its online dashboard.

The outage began about 10 a.m. Eastern time, according to Downdetector. At the height of the failure, the web monitoring site reported more than 20,000 complaints for Amazon and more than 11,000 for AWS. By 1:45 p.m., the reported outages had declined by about half for AWS and two-thirds for Amazon.

Many popular websites were also affected, including those operated by McDonald’s, Venmo and T. Rowe Price, according to Downdetector. Walt Disney Co. said people were able to get into the company’s parks, but had difficulty checking in online and paying for purchases. Webcast presentations from Comcast Corp. and Altice USA at UBS’s Global TMT Conference experienced disruptions Tuesday, and the Charter Communications Inc. presentation was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Some Amazon services, including music and video streaming, the voice-activated Alexa platform and security arm, Ring, were affected, as well.

AWS earlier Tuesday said it identified the cause of “increased error rates” and was working to fix it. Meanwhile, the company directed customers to alternative servers in its western region that weren’t experiencing problems. The increased errors were in the eastern North American region. Multiple Amazon cloud-computing services were affected, including Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Compute.

