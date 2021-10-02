Japan’s incoming prime minister, Fumio Kishida, is set to keep current Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and current Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda in his Cabinet, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

Kishi, the 62-year-old brother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Hagiuda, 58, are both in the Hosoda faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is closely related to Abe.

Kishida, a former foreign minister and leader of his own faction, clinched victory in the LDP’s leadership election on Wednesday and is expected to be officially voted in as prime minister during a special session of the Diet on Monday. He is expected to announce a Cabinet reshuffle the same day.

Among other significant appointments, current Finance Minister Taro Aso’s brother-in-law Shunichi Suzuki is set to replace him in the post, according to the Yomiuri daily. Little-known Suzuki is a former Olympics minister and son of former leader Zenko Suzuki, and belongs to Aso’s LDP faction.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to retain his post, while Hirokazu Matsuno, who served as education minister under Abe, is likely to become chief Cabinet secretary, media have reported. Matsuno is also a member of the Hosoda faction.