After four years, it’s finally official.

Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, and her boyfriend, Kei Komuro, will get married Oct. 26, a senior official at the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The couple will then leave for the United States, where Komuro will pursue his career as a lawyer.

It is the first official announcement that they will go ahead with the marriage, which had been postponed for years due to a financial scandal involving Komuro’s mother. The couple will also hold a news conference on Oct. 26.

The two, who will both turn 30 later this month, met in 2012 while studying at International Christian University in Tokyo. They announced their engagement in 2017 and were planning to get married in 2018.

But their marriage was postponed following a string of reports that Komuro’s mother was involved in a financial squabble with her former fiance. The man claimed he shouldered the young Komuro’s educational expenses, while his mother considered it a gift. Komuro, an aspiring lawyer, offered to settle the issue earlier this year.

Crown Prince Akishino, Princess Mako’s father, accepted the marriage proposal but the controversy has shattered Komuro’s reputation and created a firestorm of criticism.

Last November, the princess said in a statement that she and her boyfriend, a commoner, are “irreplaceable to each other” and that “a marriage is a necessary choice” for their lives.

Information from Kyodo added