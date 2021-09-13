Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired “new-type, long-range” cruise missiles over the weekend that put most of Japan within striking distance, state-run media announced Monday.

The launches were the country’s first missile tests since March.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the new missile, which it called “a strategic weapon of great significance,” had traveled for nearly two hours “along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits” over North Korean land and air, ultimately hitting targets 1,500 kilometers away.

Vipin Narang, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who specializes in nuclear strategy, said the development of the long-range cruise missile was “definitely a problem for Japan.”

“They can fly low and maneuver and can be very difficult to intercept by air and missile defenses,” Narang said.

The new missiles were believed to be nuclear-capable — the use of “strategic” to describe weapons is a common euphemism for being able to carry such warheads — though some experts said more analysis was needed.

Japan’s Defense Ministry, the Pentagon and the South Korean military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The missile, which had been developed over the past two years, is a key element of a five-year defense development plan that was outlined at a rare ruling party congress in January, KCNA said.

The test provided the “strategic significance of possessing another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing the military maneuvers of the hostile forces,” KCNA said.

It added that “detailed tests of missile parts, scores of engine ground thrust tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests etc. were conducted with success.”

Last week, North Korea held its first military parade since the start of U.S. President Joe Biden’s term. While leader Kim Jong Un presided over that scaled-down event, he appeared not to have been present for the weekend missile tests.

Denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have been stalled since 2019, and in the absence of negotiations, Pyongyang has continued to build up its nuclear and missile arsenal, analysts say. This has included a focus on shorter-range, quick strike capabilities, rather than the longer-range weapons that put the continental U.S. at risk.

Unlike ballistic missiles, the cruise missiles tested over the weekend remain within the atmosphere for the duration of their flights. Cruise missiles are propelled by jet engines and, due to their constant propellants, are more maneuverable than ballistic missiles, though they are typically also slower than their ballistic counterparts.

Although the North is barred from conducting ballistic missile tests under U.N. resolutions, those same restrictions have not been applied to its cruise missile program, which is relatively new.