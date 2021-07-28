A tropical storm made landfall in Miyagi Prefecture on Wednesday morning, the weather agency said.

Tropical Storm Nepartak, moving along the main island of Honshu, reached an area near the city of Ishinomaki shortly before 6 a.m., the Meteorological Agency said, warning of strong winds and high waves in affected areas.

The storm had initially been feared to hit or come close to the Tokyo area where the Olympic Games are being held, but changed course and traveled northward instead.

It is expected to traverse the Tohoku region and move into the Sea of Japan before weakening to an extratropical cyclone by Wednesday night, the agency said.

A rainbow at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Nepartak passed off the coast | AFP-JIJI