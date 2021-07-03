Tokyo confirmed 716 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a large increase from the 534 reported a week before as a surge in the capital continues in the final lead-up toward the Summer Olympics.

The capital’s daily infection tally averaged 563.1 in the week to Saturday, compared with 476 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s standards stands at 50, down four from Friday.

Japan reported 1,778 new infection cases and 25 fatalities on Friday. The number of severely ill patients fell by six to 511.