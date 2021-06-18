Japan’s top coronavirus adviser said Friday that staging the Tokyo Olympics without spectators is “desirable” as it will come with the lowest risk amid the pandemic.

Shigeru Omi, an infectious disease expert who heads a government subcommittee on the coronavirus, and other specialists submitted a set of proposals to the organizing committee in the morning.

The government may ignore the recommendations by staging the Olympics and Paralympics with people in the stands, possibly with a cap of 10,000 spectators.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday expressed his intent to hold this summer’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics with spectators, with a decision based on the government’s spectator cap for large events to be finalized in forthcoming talks among organizers.