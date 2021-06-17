Hong Kong’s national security police arrested five executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper for suspected breaches of the national security law, local news outlets reported Thursday.

Those arrested included Apple Daily Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and Next Digital Chief Executive Officer Cheung Kim-hung, the South China Morning Post reported.

The government said in a statement that four men and one woman between the ages of 47 and 63 have been arrested “for collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.” It didn’t name the people or the company.

Police have also searched their homes and sent more than 100 police officers to Apple Daily’s headquarters, the SCMP said.