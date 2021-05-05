A meeting of top Group of Seven diplomats being held in person in London risked being derailed after India’s foreign minister said he would self-isolate over possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The possibility of the spread of the virus among senior officials and beyond has the potential to shut down the high-profile event that marked the G7 debut of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and is being hosted by the U.K.

The question now is what kind of contact did Indian officials have with others, including at a dinner on Tuesday night. U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel met with India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who also held meetings with his counterparts in France, Canada, South Africa as well as the European Union’s representative, Josep Borrell.

The British delegation for now insists that all precautions had been deployed after Sky News reported that there were two COVID-19 cases among the Indian delegation, which it seems did not take part in the G7 sessions during the day.