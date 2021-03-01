Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s press secretary, under fire for breaking the ethics code for having been wined and dined by Suga’s eldest son, resigned from her Cabinet post Monday, the government announced.

Cabinet Public Relations Secretary Makiko Yamada, 60, was found to have been treated to a meal worth ¥74,000 by Seigo Suga and other officials from Tohokushinsha Film Corp., which runs a satellite broadcasting business.

Cabinet Public Relations Secretary Makiko Yamada answers questions at a Lower House Budget Committee meeting last week. | KYODO

The engagement was in violation of the ethics code because Yamada was at that time a vice minister for policy coordination at the communications ministry and Seigo Suga was considered a stakeholder in the ministry’s policies.

Despite calls from opposition parties for her to step down, Yamada had refused to resign, saying in the Diet last week that she would fulfill her duties while apologizing over the scandal.

Yamada had been due to attend Monday’s Lower House Budget Committee meeting, but was forced to skip it because she has been admitted to a hospital, government officials said.

Yamada became the first woman to assume her current position, which sees her manage the prime minister’s news conferences, in September last year, when Yoshihide Suga replaced Shinzo Abe as prime minister.