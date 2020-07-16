Tokyo to report about 280 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Koike says

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the capital is expected to report about 280 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new record high for a single day.
The figure comes a day after the capital upgraded its virus alert by one notch to the highest level of its four-tier warning system.
The previous high was 243, recorded on July 10.
