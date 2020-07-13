Tokyo reports 119 new COVID-19 cases after four straight days of 200-plus

Tokyo reported 119 new coronavirus infections on Monday, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, after the capital reported more than 200 new cases for four straight days through Sunday, amid signs of a resurgence of the virus in neighboring prefectures.

Tokyo continues to report high numbers amid increasing concerns among the public as well as authorities about a potential second wave, given that infection routes for nearly half of the total positive cases confirmed Sunday were unknown.

With Monday's tally, Tokyo's cumulative total reached 8,046.

None of those confirmed cases in recent days were in serious condition, with roughly 70 percent in their 30s or younger, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Koike told reporters Monday that the metropolitan government will look into situations at performing arts and other events as cases of infections have been reported from performers and spectators in recent days, in addition to those traced to nightlife establishments.

"It's something that would affect how (events) will be held," she said.