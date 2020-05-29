Osaka will let clubs, bars and gyms reopen on Monday

The Osaka Prefectural Government will lift business suspension requests on Monday for all local facilities where clusters of novel coronavirus infections occurred, such as live music clubs, gyms and bars.

The decision was made Thursday at a meeting of the prefectural government’s coronavirus response headquarters.

The prefecture also drew up its own guidelines to prevent infections, which, among other things, call for concert attendees to be seated during the events in principle.

To reopen, the facilities will be required to make a list of customers and introduce a system developed by the prefectural government for the tracking of infected people using QR codes.

The prefectural government will consider making business suspension requests again if a cluster of infections is found.

Music clubs will be requested to secure a distance of at least 2 meters between the stage and the audience or set up a transparent curtain between them.

Bars and clubs will be asked to avoid face-to-face seating and physical contact, in addition to seeking understanding from customers about the use of masks or face shields when singing karaoke.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura told a news conference after the meeting that he wants businesses to “operate while taking measures against infection rather than closing their facilities for a long period.”