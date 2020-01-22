Asia Pacific / Science & Health

CDC expects more U.S. cases of China coronavirus, adds airports for greater screening

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday it expects to see more cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.

The agency said it has developed a new test that allowed it to identify the presence of the virus in a traveler from China in Seattle and plans to expand screening to airports in Atlanta and Chicago.

The newly identified coronavirus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, and has spread to Beijing and Shanghai. More than 300 people have been infected so far and six have died, according to Chinese health officials.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Seattle-area man who visited Wuhan is first U.S. case of mysterious new Chinese illness
A U.S. resident who recently returned from an overseas trip has been diagnosed with the new virus that has sparked an outbreak in China and stringent monitoring around the world, U.S. health offici...
Traditional matryoshka dolls are seen on sale in the duty free zone at the new terminal C of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Jan. 17.
Russia boosts border checks to thwart China virus spread
Russia has strengthened checks at border crossings and airports to prevent the spread of a new virus from China, with staff scanning passengers' temperature and isolating people with suspicious sym...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the bier of anti-Japanese revolutionary fighter Hwang Sun Hui in an undisclosed location in North Korea Jan. 17.
North Korea may seek 'new path' after U.S. fails to meet nuclear talks deadline
North Korea said on Tuesday the United States had ignored a deadline for nuclear talks and it no longer felt bound by its commitments, which included a halt to nuclear testing and inter-continental...

, , , , , ,