A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, last month. Boeing said Tuesday it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company's long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since last March after two crashes killed 346 people. | AP

In U-turn, Boeing recommends 737 Max simulator training for pilots

NEW YORK – Boeing Co. said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they resume flying the 737 Max, a shift from its previous position that pilots only needed computer-based training on new software following two fatal crashes.

“This recommendation takes into account our unstinting commitment to the safe return of service as well as changes to the airplane and test results. Final determination will be established by the regulators,” Boeing said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the regulatory Federal Aviation Administration said it “will consider Boeing’s recommendations for flight crew simulator training.”

Boeing has been working on revised pilot training and software updates for the 737 Max to win approval for commercial flights following a global grounding in March sparked by two crashes within five months that killed 346 people.

The plane-maker had said in March it would propose requirements for pilots that did not include costly flight simulator training.

