Chinese murderer of family of four executed in Japan

A Chinese death row inmate was executed Thursday, the Justice Ministry said, the third execution in Japan this year and the first since August.

Justice Minister Masako Mori announced the execution of Wei Wei, 40, a former student at a Japanese-language school in Japan who had been given the death sentence in relation to the murder of a family of four in Fukuoka Prefecture in June 2003. It is the first time Mori gave an execution order since she assumed the post in October.

The latest execution follows those in August of two death row inmates, who were sentenced to death for separate rape and murder charges of several women. The hanging brought the number of executions under the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who returned to power in 2012, to 39.

Last year 15 inmates were executed, including the executions of 13 former Aum Shinrikyo cult members over the span of three weeks in July which rekindled public debate on capital punishment.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations is calling for the abolishment of the death penalty by 2020, pointing to cases in which people on death row were later found innocent after retrial. It also questions the validity of hanging those who are petitioning for retrials.

But the public is overwhelmingly in favor of keeping capital punishment. A poll conducted by the government in 2014 found that 80 percent of the 1,826 respondents thought there were compelling reasons to keep the death penalty, whereas 10 percent thought the death penalty should be abolished.

When asked whether the death penalty should continue even if Japan were to introduce life sentences into the criminal justice system, 38 percent responded that capital punishment should be abolished and 52 percent said it should continue.