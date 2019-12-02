Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Australia says China is holding detained writer Yang Hengjun in 'unacceptable' conditions

Reuters

SYDNEY – Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday a Chinese-born Australian writer was being held by Beijing in “unacceptable” conditions, including daily interrogations while shackled.

Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned online journalist and blogger, was formally arrested in August on suspicion of espionage, seven months after he was originally detained in the southern city of Guangzhou.

Espionage is punishable by death in China, and Beijing has told Australia not to interfere.

However, Payne said she was compelled to speak publicly after officials from the Australian Embassy in Beijing recently visited Yang in detention.

“His circumstances of detention include increased isolation from the outside world, with restrictions on his communications with family and friends, and the resumption of daily interrogation, including while shackled,” Payne said in an emailed statement. “This is unacceptable.”

RELATED STORIES

Payne said Australia has asked for an explanation of the charges against Yang, and requested that he be treated fairly in line with international norms, including being given access to his lawyers and family.

Strong trade ties between Australia and China add to the diplomatic sensitivity of the case, given China is Australia’s biggest export market.

Although Yang’s more recent writings had mostly avoided Chinese politics, he became prominent in the early 2000s when he earned the nickname “democracy peddler.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks in Parliament in Canberra on July 4.
Australia launches anti-espionage task force amid China spy concerns
Australia on Monday launched a high-level intelligence task force to combat what officials say is rampant foreign interference in the country and after claims of bold Chinese spying operations Down...
Chinese regulators have announced new rules governing video and audio content online, including a ban on the publishing and distribution of "fake news" created with technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.
China seeks to root out fake news and deepfakes with new online content rules
Chinese regulators have announced new rules governing video and audio content online, including a ban on the publishing and distribution of "fake news" created with technologies such as artificial ...
Bystanders who were cornered by a group of protesters run away after a day of protests in Hong Kong Sunday.
Hong Kong pro-democracy rally cut short by police tear gas as lull ends
Thousands of people took to Hong Kong's streets Sunday in a new wave of pro-democracy protests, but police fired tear gas after some demonstrators hurled bricks and smoke bombs, breaking a rare pau...

, , , ,