Impreza Sport 2.0i-S EyeSight

Business | Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Subaru tackles safety, automated driving tech

Technological advancements are paving the way for an entirely new realm of auto safety and user convenience — and Subaru Corp. is at the head of the pack.

This year at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, Subaru is rolling out a wide host of its latest automotive achievements to show just how much cars can enrich everyday life, starting with the world premiere of its newly designed Levorg prototype.

Expanding upon the original 2014 model, this second-generation Levorg prototype is equipped with Subaru’s cutting-edge automated driving technologies. It stands as testament to the idea that, in a truly mobile society, anyone and everyone deserves to take pleasure in the freedom of driving.

The ever-popular Impreza has also been given a massive accessibility upgrade with the fifth-generation Impreza Sport 2.0i-S EyeSight, available by advance reservation since Aug. 27. In addition to refurbished front bumpers and headlights, the chassis features an improved suspension for a more comfortable driving experience. Furthermore, all Impreza grades now come standard with Subaru’s EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, setting a new trend for the company in traffic safety.

Models of the Subaru XV Advance and Forester Advance — both have EyeSight installed and the new energy-efficient e-BOXER hybrid engine — will be on display as well, together with the boldly envisioned Viziv Adrenaline concept model.

As a bonus, Subaru will exhibit a prototype of the WRX STI outfitted with the famous EJ20 Boxer engine. The EJ20 engine has achieved wide-reaching success in professional motorsports competitions around the world since it debuted in 1989.

WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition prototype
WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition prototype

The prototype has been dubbed the EJ20 Final Edition, as production of both the EJ20 and the domestic WRX STI model is scheduled to conclude at the end of 2019. It’s even been decorated with gold-plated BBS 19-inch aluminum wheels — a festive send-off for the gold standard of auto excellence.

Download the PDF of this Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Special

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Nissan IMk
New looks and familiar faces from Nissan
Nissan Motor Corp. is making strides this year at Tokyo Motor Show 2019 with a whopping 14 models at the exhibit. Highlights include the world premiere of the Nissan IMk as well as unveilings of...
This Friday photo shows commercial fishing boats docked in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On Tuesday, a conference at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, examined growing competition for space out on the ocean by users including the fishing, shipping, wind energy industries and conservationists.
Commercial and conservationist interests competing more and more for space on increasingly crowde...
Oceans cover nearly three-quarters of the Earth, and it's getting crowded out on the water. Energy, shipping, fishing and conservation groups all need space to operate on the world's oceans, and...
McDonald's workers carry a banner and march toward a McDonalds in south Los Angeles last fall. Roughly a third of American workers say they've changed how they act at work in the past year, as the #MeToo movement has focused the nation's attention on sexual misconduct. That's according to a new poll of full- or part-time workers released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the software company SAP.
U.S. workers changing behavior amid #MeToo and diversity training: AP-NORC/SAP poll
Barbara Myers started work as an apprentice electrician in 1995, and over the years she learned to shoot back sexual banter on the job site as much as she had to take it from some of her coworkers....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Impreza Sport 2.0i-S EyeSight