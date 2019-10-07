North Korean fishing vessel collides with Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol boat, report says

A large North Korean fishing vessel collided with a Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol boat Monday morning inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone off the coast of the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japan Coast Guard.

The collision threw about 20 crew of the North Korean boat into the sea, NHK said, adding that the Coast Guard had dispatched patrol boats to the scene.

The two boats collided some 350 kilometers northwest of the Noto Peninsula at about 9:10 a.m.

According to government sources, the North Korean boat was half submerged and its crew members were being rescued. The Coast Guard said no injuries were reported among the crew of the Japanese ship.